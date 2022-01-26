Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $163.36 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $163,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $264.14 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

