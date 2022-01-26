Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $186.14 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.75% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $186,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

NYSE:DKS opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.69 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.