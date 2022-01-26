Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $201.37 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,898 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $201,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Seeyond grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of PM opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

