Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.61% of DXC Technology worth $136,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

