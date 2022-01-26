Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Infosys worth $126,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
INFY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
