Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Infosys worth $126,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

