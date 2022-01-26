Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.70% of MongoDB worth $217,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $365.48 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.88 and a 200 day moving average of $456.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

