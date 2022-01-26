Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Otis Worldwide worth $126,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.