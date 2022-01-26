Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $139,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Chubb stock opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

