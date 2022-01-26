Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,234 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Mondelez International worth $216,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.