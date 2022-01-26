Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.62% of VeriSign worth $140,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $212.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

