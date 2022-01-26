Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 15,296 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $126,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY opened at $646.37 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day moving average is $632.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

