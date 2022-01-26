Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 262,566 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Ross Stores worth $132,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.