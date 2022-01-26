Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 466,970 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,970 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Global Payments worth $139,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

