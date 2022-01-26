Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 577,349 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of The Blackstone Group worth $206,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

