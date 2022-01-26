Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 823,426 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.82% of Kohl’s worth $199,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.69.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

