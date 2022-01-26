Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 414,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Moderna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.06.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,485,680. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

