Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of Paycom Software worth $129,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Shares of PAYC opened at $304.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.23 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.