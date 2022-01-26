Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.78% of Cerner worth $160,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

