Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 104,881 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.45% of Lincoln National worth $179,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 83,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

LNC stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

