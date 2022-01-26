Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,363,945 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,363,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of McDonald’s worth $177,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

