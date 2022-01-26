Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 18,637 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $163,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $399.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

