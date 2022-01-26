Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 20,033 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of SBA Communications worth $134,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.73.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.