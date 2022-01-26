Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 232,075 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Cadence Design Systems worth $135,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $164.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.