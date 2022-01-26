Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,304 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.56% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $142,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

