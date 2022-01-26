Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 68,498 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,498 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Dollar General worth $124,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.51. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

