Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 83,680 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,680 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of McKesson worth $151,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average is $215.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

