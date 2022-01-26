Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.18. 1,443,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,062. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.