Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

