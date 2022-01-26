Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $955,600.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $955,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,934. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

