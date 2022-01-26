ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.58 and a 200-day moving average of $407.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.