Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 901.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

