Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.10 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.71. 392,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

