AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Critical Survey

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AssetMark Financial and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.46%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.96%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than CI Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 3.93 -$7.81 million $0.03 768.67 CI Financial $1.23 billion 2.95 $355.32 million $1.48 12.32

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 0.69% 5.05% 3.69% CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73%

Summary

CI Financial beats AssetMark Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

