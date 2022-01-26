Assetmark Inc. Buys 156,977 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $108,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

