Assetmark Inc. Buys 260,414 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260,414 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.89% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $136,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

