Assetmark Inc. Has $140.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $140,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

VEA opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

