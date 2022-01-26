Assetmark Inc. Has $86.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1,324,885.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 834,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.00% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $86,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $87.09 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

