Assetmark Inc. Has $90.51 Million Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,892,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,181,000 after purchasing an additional 325,609 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USHY opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25.

