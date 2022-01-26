Assetmark Inc. Has $92.18 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.36% of United Rentals worth $92,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.99 and a 200 day moving average of $344.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.36.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.