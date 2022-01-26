Assetmark Inc. Invests $83.44 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,485,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

