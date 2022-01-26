Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,363 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Aflac worth $83,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. FMR LLC raised its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

