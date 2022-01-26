Assetmark Inc. Purchases 31,602 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $82,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,560,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,705,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,455,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

