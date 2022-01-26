Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 7.70% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $85,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

