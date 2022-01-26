Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $139,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

