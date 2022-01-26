Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $233,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $407,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,068 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

