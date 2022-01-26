Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $99,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,800,000 after buying an additional 497,729 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

