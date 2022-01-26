Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,969 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 15.27% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $85,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.87. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $136.07 and a one year high of $187.00.

