Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $105,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $2,255,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $8,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 256.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 794,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

