Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Assurant worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $73,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

