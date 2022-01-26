Assure (CVE:IOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.30

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 4320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.94 million and a PE ratio of -16.26.

Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.